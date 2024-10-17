'It's about the next 40 years': Arbor View star linebacker's view on success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jordan Hales is a star linebacker and senior at Arbor View High School.

Nick: "You excel on and off the field, earning this award. How do you find yourself balancing what you do in sports and in the classroom?"

Hales: "Our coach always says it's not about the next four years— it's about the next 40 years. So, I think keeping myself good in the classroom is preparing me for the next 40 years to be successful."

Head football coach, Marlon Burnett, has been at Arbor View High School since January. He has known Hales for about 10 months.

"Quiet kid but comes to work every day, comes to practice every day, handles his business in the weight room... Just leads our team and great kid to be around... We have study hall twice a week... Our rule is if you have a 3.0 you don't have to go to study hall but Jordan is there every Tuesday and Thursday regardless. That says a lot. He can do a lot more with his time with an hour-and-a-half," Burnett said.

His number on the field is more important than any other. The number one was initially retired but that's not the case anymore.

"It was retired a few years ago by a previous staff. My staff and I, we decided to say 'hey you know what, let's start our own tradition.' So we said, who should this number go to, what does it mean," Burnett said.

Wearing that number kind of defines what it means to be an Aggie. Once we created that definition, Jordan's name came up.

"Everyone kind of knew already that it was Jordan. We were already saying that prior to it being announced," said Jayden Williams, a friend of Hales.

Williams has known Jordan for over ten years.

"Jordan's just an amazing person. He shows that every day, comes to school, and does what he has to do on and off the field. He's just that kind of guy you want to be around and that everybody looks up to," Williams said.

Daniel Eagar is a friend and a teammate of Hales.

Nick: "When you hear that name just knowing what he does on and off the field, what it does it mean?"

Eagar: "A lot. As we know he wears number one and he's always that leader in the locker room... It's good because it's a positive influence. And that helps get everybody in line."

Hales has been pondering on what his plans are after high school.

"I've been kind of on the verge of what I want to major in but right now I'm pretty set on project engineering and like construction management."