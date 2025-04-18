'It's like two full-time jobs, and she has handled it seamlessly': Meet April's Academic Athlete of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Because of her commitment to performance on and off the court, Angelina DeGrange is April's Academic Athlete of the Month.

A senior at Southwest Career and Technical Academy — a school without team athletics — DeGrange commuted to Sierra Vista High School to play volleyball.

"To be a student athlete and to attend Southwest CTA is no easy feat," said Liz Hare, DeGrange's guidance counselor. "It's like two full-time jobs, and she has handled it seamlessly."

"She's somebody who breaks the glass ceiling," said Camille McComas, DeGrange's volleyball coach. "You tell her she can't do something, then that's a no-no in her book. She's a can-do kind of kid."

VIDEO | Meet April's Academic Athlete of the Month!

Meet April's Academic Athlete of the Month

NICK WALTERS: You had your athletic career over at Sierra Vista, and you did your academics here at Southwest. Take us through the challenges you went through to get where you are today.

ANGELINA DEGRANGE: I think the big challenge is trying to connect with my teammates and stuff like that, especially since a lot of them go to the same school. But another challenge was just getting to practice. My freshman year, I didn't have a ride, so I had to bike from here to Sierra Vista every day.

Playing on varsity since her sophomore year, DeGrange was selected team captain by her teammates and coaching staff for her senior season, and she reached 1,200 career assists.

"It's something that's memorable, and it got her name on our stat leadership board that we showcase in our gym," McComas said.

DeGrange's grandmother has been impressed with how she juggles school and sports, nominating her for this award before she goes to college to study to be a veterinarian.

"(To) make all her good grades and then rollerblade to the other high school...how she is with people and how she builds everybody up to achieve their goals," said DeGrange's grandmother, Robin. "When I saw this on Channel 13, I thought, 'I have to nominate her, because she deserves it.'"

"The workload can be extensive and practice time is usually two or three hours a day, so balancing home life with homework, she managed it really, really well," added DeGrange's mother, Jennifer.

Since DeGrange is captain of her volleyball team, we thought it only fitting to gift her with tickets to see the Vegas Thrill.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by Brian Boyer Injury Lawyer.

