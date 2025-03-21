LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Captain of her wrestling team for two years, Western High senior I'Yanna Jones excels on and off the mats. Ranked #1 in her class and the president of her school's National Honor Society, Jones finished 3rd in her weight class at state in 2024 and 2nd this year.

“During my time as a wrestler, I learned how important it is to work hard. When I first started wrestling I wasn’t a good athlete at all. I couldn’t do a pushup, I couldn’t run. But every day I kept showing up and giving it my best and I’ve gotten a lot better”

VIDEO: Loved ones and friends celebrate Western High senior

Western High senior excels on and off the wrestling mats

How does she balance academics and athletics? Jones says it’s all about time management.

“I’m very good with time management. I know what times I need to be locked in for practice and also what times I need to study and do my homework.”

Jones’ family says she’s a hard worker.

“I’yanna never stops. She’s always on the go, she’s always doing something. At home, well, when she’s home. Most of the time she’s here,” said Jones’ grandma.

“She’s just a workaholic… From what, 5 o’clock, 4 o’clock, to 9 o’clock at night working to get her establishment,” said Jones’ aunt.

Also a cross-country runner, Jones was named a high school all-American at the Freakshow wrestling event in October and has optimized what it means to be a Western Warrior.

“To be a Warrior means continuously trying to do your best even when the odds aren’t on your side. It’s always pushing even when stuff gets hard and not giving up,” said Jones.

Things have not been easy for Jones. While she was at a wrestling tournament in Arizona during her sophomore year, her mother suddenly passed away. Jones has inspired her friends and made her family proud.

“She eats, sleeps, and drinks wrestling…. Any few minutes she has, she’s reading, doing her homework.... My other children, they weren’t dedicated like her. With her mother, she would be really proud,” said Jones’ grandma.

“She has been through a lot and to see her work so hard and push so hard and be great makes me happy. I know even if I don’t befriend her later on in life, I know she’ll be okay,” said a friend of Jones.

Dedication to her craft in and out of the classroom has I’yanna’s future looking bright going to college.

“After high school, I’m hoping to get into the Air Force Academy but if not I’ll be attending Harvard,” said Jones.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by Brian Boyer Injury Lawyer

