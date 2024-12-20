Rancho High senior leads soccer team to victory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As a senior on the Rancho boy's soccer team, Emerson Morras helped lead the Rams to a winning season after the team underwent a coaching change, and his biggest goal of the year was on the grade sheet.

Walters: You excelled on and off the pitch through this season. How do you balance your life between academics and athletics?

Morras: I think I’m a hard-working person. My dad always pushed me to be my best, my dad has always told me to focus on school and told me to always take the extra mile. No matter what I’m doing, to give it my hardest. Whether I’m having a good day, a bad day, to always keep a smile. Keep a positive attitude and try my best in whatever I’m doing.

Walters: Can you explain to us what his work ethic is like?

Eloy, Dad: It’s not that easy. You need to be focused in what you need to do and what you want. That’s why he won, and to be there for him… he’s going to keep going. I’ll be there for him.

“Emerson, I’ve known now for his four years. He took on a role this year with a new head coach and that kind of challenged him to be the leader, be the captain. He exceeded all my expectations. I was talking with him like he was another coach,” said Athletic Director Laura Harp.

“The new coaching, it was something that was out of the ordinary but we adjusted to it. I helped my teammates through it… I pushed my teammates to do their best,” said Morras.

“He really stepped up. It’s hard to listen to a new coach, especially for the kids that have been here for a minute. Emerson really helped bring us together,” said Ernesto Escobar, a teammate of Morras.

“On the field, he was a great leader. Off the field too, he had great grades. He would always motivate us to keep our grades up. He would check on us every grade check to make sure we would be able to play that next game,” said Christian Solas, a teammate.