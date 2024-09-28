Clark High School multi-talented softball player says balance is the key to success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, we like to honor students in Southern Nevada that thrive both on the field and in the classroom.

This month we're honoring a senior softball player from Clark High School, and we were there for her surprise.

Meet Alizon Abad Macedo

Nick: We got Alizon Abad Macedo here, a senior at Clark High. A softball player but also an accomplished student. You have 12 AP courses completed, a 4.65 GPA, how do you balance athletics and academics?



"I think it's based on making sure you're really well with your time management. Making sure you have a good balance between school and sports. Doing your homework, everything before you go to bed and making sure you're not getting behind...And I think it's really well to have a calendar with all your assignments, works, tests, and reminders for everything coming up in the week."

Softball head coach Dan Morelli said with Alizon, it's all about the team.

"She takes some of the hardest classes that we have here at Clark and we have some challenging classes here with some of the best teachers here at Clark," Coach Morelli said. "And she aces all of her classes...Always shows up."

Lara Djukic is a friend of Alizon. She said Alizon's talents extend beyond the field too, being one of the best performers in the school's orchestras.

"I don't know how she does it. She comes to school with a backpack with 12 notebooks on her bag and softball bag in the front and in her hand she's got her violin. It's crazy and I'm extremely proud of her," Djukic said.

And at home, Alizon is known as an incredible by her sister.

"Ever since freshman year...high school is already a struggle as it is. She's been so precious about school and academics...I don't know how she has time for all this because I work and I'm tired at the end of the day," her sister said. "She has school. She does sports at the end of the day. She still gets home, she has things to do with the family. She's always involved. So we're so proud that she manages it very well."

Nick: Well you definitely prioritize student in student-athlete. What's next for you after high school?

"I'd like to go out of state and major in veterinary science. Definitely one of my big majors I want to go into," Alizon said.

Alizon has one more softball season left and then she's off to college.