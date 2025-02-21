Boulder City tri-sport athlete excels on the field, track and classroom

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Whether it is the field, the track or the classroom, Makayla Nelson has aced her time at Boulder City High School.

"I have to thank my family for that, keep my priorities intact," she said.

Nelson is a three-sport athlete who competes in soccer, flag football, and track.

"Mak came to me with the talent already as a person to go to," said soccer coach Kristin Shelton.

She's a leader and a person her peers lean on as a teammate.

"Track is an individual sport, but she's a total team player," said track coach Mark Misuraca. "Makes other people better."

Nelson is excelling in sports, all while winning the scholar-athlete award for seven straight seasons.

"This is my first season coaching Mak. It's very easy to follow," said the flag football coach.

Now, folks beyond Boulder City have seen her talents.

"And she even has a viral video, and she was the start of it," said school president Amy Wagner.

From online to in-person, everyone is happy to share in her success.

"Mak deserves the absolute world," said teammate Abby Francis.

It's good to see she's getting recognition for all that she does.

What's the reason for her recognition? Nelson said it's pretty simple.

"Everything happens for a reason. Don't give up what you believe in," she said.

Though Nelson is unsure if she'll compete in collegiate athletics, she says she'll always set goals and work to achieve them.

