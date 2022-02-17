Secret of Siam investigation: Full coverage from 13 Action News

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reports of "adulterated food" are under investigation at a northwest Las Vegas Thai restaurant.
People who shared their experiences with 13 Action News believe the food they were served from Secret of Siam contained THC. One woman went to the emergency room after eating her takeout curry, and said doctors told her she had THC in her system.
Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced it was investigating multiple reports of "adulterated food" served at the restaurant in Centennial Hills. The Southern Nevada Health District is also investigating.
