Secret of Siam investigation: Full coverage from 13 Action News

Sean DeLancey, KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed detectives and health inspectors are investigation reports that "adulterated" food was recently served at a restaurant in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. 13 Action News received multiple accounts that the investigation relates to food served at Secret of Siam, a Thai restaurant which was closed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Secret of Siam investigation
Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 19:22:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reports of "adulterated food" are under investigation at a northwest Las Vegas Thai restaurant.

People who shared their experiences with 13 Action News believe the food they were served from Secret of Siam contained THC. One woman went to the emergency room after eating her takeout curry, and said doctors told her she had THC in her system.

Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced it was investigating multiple reports of "adulterated food" served at the restaurant in Centennial Hills. The Southern Nevada Health District is also investigating.

13 Action News is following developing reports on the investigation. Read our full coverage here:

