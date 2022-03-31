Secret of Siam reopens after weeks of closure during police, Health District investigations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Secret of Siam is back open for business.

This comes after the Thai restaurant in northwest Las Vegas allegedly served tainted food to dozens of customers. Reports from the investigation show curry powder purchased from a third party may have gotten people sick.

While the Southern Nevada Health District's investigation continues, management at the restaurant told 13 Action News they still don't know exactly where the tainted product came from.

Secret of Siam manager Weera Buonnonna says they work with several vendors and order dozens of different ingredients, so narrowing the culprit down to a single order has been difficult.

More than 30 people reported feeling odd after eating there, with several saying they tested positive for THC after seeing a doctor.

As Secret of Siam opened its doors on Wednesday, Buonnonna says they're boosting scrutiny over all future orders to keep this from happening again.

In addition, the Health District required the restaurant to discard food product and comply with additional inspections and ongoing follow-up with the Health District’s Food Operations program as a condition of reopening.

Buononna extended her deepest apologies to all involved and said she hopes a fresh start will allow Secret of Siam to regain the public's trust.

