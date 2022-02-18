At least 30 people reported side effects from eating at northwest Las Vegas restaurant, health district says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 30 people have contacted the Southern Nevada Health District to report being sickened by food from a northwest Las Vegas restaurant, the Southern Nevada Health District revealed on Friday.

The reports detail "unusual illness" experienced by people who ate at Secret of Siam, a Thai restaurant on Centennial Center Boulevard, in January and February.

Secret of Siam investigation: Full coverage from 13 Action News

Symptoms people reported experiencing include increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, numbness, and tingling in the extremities — all within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam, according to the health district.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the reports, the Health District published an online survey and asked that anyone who ate at Secret of Siam between Jan. 25 and Feb. 14 take it — even if they did not get sick.

The restaurant remains closed as the health district and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate claims that the food may have been "adulterated" with THC.

At least two people who spoke with 13 Action News said they tested positive for THC after eating at Secret of Siam. One woman was hospitalized. Other diners said they experienced side effects two weeks after they'd eaten there.

13 Action News learned the restaurant was most recently inspected on Feb. 10, in response to a complaint about possible cannabis-contaminated food. The restaurant received an "A" grade after that inspection.

Officials with SNHD said their inspectors do not have field tests to determine whether there are drugs in food, and stressed that investigations of this nature are rare.

Multiple attempts to reach Secret of Siam's listed owner have not been successful.