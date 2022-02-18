Timeline in the Secret of Siam contamination complaints dates back to January

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This time, the timeline has moved up, with the earliest alleged case happening in January.

“We usually eat there about every month,” said Josh Kalambakal, a resident of Las Vegas. “Been eating there for about two years now.”

He says everybody was warm and welcoming inside, but his tune changed after his last order, placed on January 31st.

“Right when I got back in the house, I made it just to the kitchen and started feeling dizzy and disoriented.”

He was not entirely sure who to blame for how he felt and took an over-the-counter urine drug test to figure out what was in his system.

“There was no explanation, so I wanted to take a drug test just to make sure,” said Kalambakal. “So, I just got an over-the-counter test and sure enough, it came back positive.”

Positive for THC.

Metro told us earlier that there could be criminal intent, and says in part:

LVMPD has taken multiple reports reference adulterated food. Detectives are currently investigating the validity of these complaints.

This investigation is currently ongoing. There are no further details we can provide at this time.

“At the same time, it was kind of scary to know that you order some food and it could have been something else, you know?” said Kalambakal.

If you ate here and have a similar story, you’re asked to call police or the health district.