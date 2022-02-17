Secret of Siam diners report feeling side effects two weeks after dining there

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sarah and Chelsea, two coworkers, decided to share the yellow chicken curry plate from Secret of Siam for lunch on Feb. 3rd.

Less than an hour later, they say they reported feeling not quite right.

“My mouth was very dry, I was nauseous, and I actually ended up throwing up probably 15 minutes after the situation," Chelsea said.

Almost two weeks later, the coworkers say they are still feeling some of those side effects.

“Sometimes, I’ll still find myself confused or dazed," Sarah said.

Sarah and Chelsea say when they first had the chicken curry, their side effects lasted several hours.

“But even late into that evening, I did not sleep well that night. I tossed and turned. It was awful," Chelsea said.

But Sarah and Chelsea say they originally did not know what was causing their symptoms. They did not immediately think it was the yellow chicken curry since their coworkers also ordered from Secret of Siam but felt fine.

“They ordered a different dish. They did not order the chicken curry so we were like, Is it the curry?" Chelsea said.

It wasn't until a week later that they got more answers from a Facebook post.

“Our colleague found on Facebook the page where several other people were saying they felt exactly how she and I felt after they ate the chicken curry, and that’s how we knew,” Chelsea said.

Sarah and Chelsea say they are still searching for an official answer. Sarah has even filed a report with the Southern Nevada Health District.

“I really want to know exactly what it was. I know people are posting that it was THC, but I want to know exactly what it was," Sarah said.