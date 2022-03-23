Secret of Siam allowed to reopen after food investigation finds 'no criminal intent'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A northwest Las Vegas restaurant that was under investigation for serving "adulterated food" is allowed to reopen, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Wednesday.
The news comes a day after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department concluded its investigation into Secret of Siam, and found "no criminal intent" on the part of the restaurant.
PREVIOUS: Investigation into tainted food at Secret of Siam finds 'no criminal intent,' police say
An investigation into food served at the Thai eatery began in February. Dozens of people reported experiencing strange side effects after eating there, including hallucinations, dizziness, and anxiety. Several people who spoke with 13 Action News believed they had been drugged, and at least two of them tested positive for THC.
With the completion of the LVMPD investigation, the Health District is allowing Secret of Siam to reopen "with several conditions." Those include discarding food, additional inspections and ongoing follow-up with the district's Food Operations program, officials said.
Officials with SNHD and LVMPD have yet to identify the source of the alleged THC contamination in food served at Secret of Siam. However, Las Vegas police said "it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party." Officials didn't elaborate beyond that.
As of this report, it wasn't immediately clear when the restaurant on Centennial Boulevard would reopen.
SNHD said it will provide an update "when it is able." The health district's full statement can be read here:
The Southern Nevada Health District is continuing its investigation and review of information regarding Secret of Siam. With the LVMPD criminal investigation completed and a review by the appropriate business licensing agency completed, the Health District is allowing the restaurant to reopen with several conditions, including discarding food product, additional inspections and ongoing follow-up with the Health District’s Food Operations program. The Health District will provide an update when it is able.