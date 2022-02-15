Las Vegas police investigate reports of 'adulterated' food at local Thai restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating allegations that a local restaurant served "adulterated" food, the department said on Monday.

LVMPD said it has received multiple reports that the restaurant in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard served tainted food.

Multiple people contacted 13 Action News over the weekend to report that they experienced hallucinations and other adverse effects after eating at Secrets of Siam, a Thai restaurant located at 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. in Centennial Hills.

LVMPD detectives, along with the Southern Nevada Health District, Code Enforcement, and the department's Special Investigations Section, are investigating the validity of the complaints against the restaurant, police said.

Health inspection records show Secret of Siam was inspected as recently as Thursday, Feb. 10, and received an "A" grade from the health district.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said. "There are no further details we can provide at this time."

