Investigation into tainted food at Secret of Siam finds 'no criminal intent,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they've concluded an investigation into complaints of tainted food at a local Thai restaurant that began in February.

Dozens of people who ate at Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills reported side effects from eating at the restaurant. Several people who spoke with 13 Action News believed they had been drugged, and at least two of them tested positive for THC after eating at Secret of Siam.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Southern Nevada Health District opened an investigation into the restaurant, which was shut down amid the reports.

On Tuesday, LVMPD announced their investigation was over, and concluded there was no criminal intent on the part of the restaurant, adding that "it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party."

Investigations conducted by other agencies, including the Southern Nevada Health District, were ongoing, police said.

The Southern Nevada Health District could not immediately be reached for comment on the status of its investigation.

