Secret of Siam investigation finds curry was common denominator in reports of THC illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After multiple people reported getting sick from food laced with THC at Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills, newly released documents reveal curry powder was the suspected culprit.

Documents obtained by 13 Action News contained details of police interviews with sickened customers. Those interviews revealed a common link among people who got sick: they'd all eaten curry from the restaurant.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department concluded there was no evidence of criminal intent among the restaurant or its staff. Detectives believe the curry was tainted before it was used at the restaurant.

Investigators based their conclusion on several factors, but also noted that "SNHD did an inspection at Secret of Siam due to exposure complaints, and more patrons were served tainted food the following day. This would point towards a cook using a tainted ingredient, more than criminal behavior."

Previously, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the tainted ingredient likely came from a third party.

Police have closed their investigation. The Southern Nevada Health District is still looking into the matter, but gave Secret of Siam the green light to reopen.

