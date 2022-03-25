Secret of Siam customers shocked owners haven't re-opened their doors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The doors of the Secret of Siam can finally reopen after the restaurant has been closed for months while they were under investigation for serving possibly "tainted food" to their customers.

On Wednesday, the Health District gave them the green light to open, and they still have their doors locked up, but Patti Gross says they are ready for them to reopen and they want to give the location another shot.

“IT was a simple mistake, and it was their buyer, and they went through the wrong people,” gross said.

She says her family would regularly come to this restaurant and they have always had a good experience.

“I had a delightful meal, and nothing happened, the food was delicious,” explained gross.

As 13 Action News previously reported dozens of people got sick after eating here. Metro police said there was no criminal intent found at the restaurant. They were formerly accused of putting THC in their food, but once the near month-long investigation concluded the health district has given them the chance to reopen.

“I think they are very conscious of what happened, and they will find out what happened, and it won’t happen again,” Gross said.

The health district says for the Secret of Siam to reopen they must throw away some of their food, undergo additional inspections, and follow up with the health district's food operations programs.

Elahe Egh, a manager from a neighboring business, says she hopes they can reopen to continue bringing in more business, and most of her customers who have been there said positive things about the place.

“My kids would order the Thai Food twice a week and they love it,” Egh said.

Kathryn Vargas had no idea what happened, but after 13 Action News explained it to her, we asked if she would check this place out if they reopened.

“Considering we do love Thai food, I would say yes, absolutely,” Vargas said.

She says this can happen to any restaurant.

“I think people like to make mountains out of molehills these days anyway and they will tell you anything to make some news,” said Vargas.

13 Action News has been in communication with a customer who claims they got sick from their food and at this point they say although the investigation is over, they still believe the restaurant is still liable and they should not be able to reopen.

A lawyer says the lawsuit case can continue as the restaurant may still be responsible for using the ingredient.