Nearby businesses react to Secret of Siam food tampering allegations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Surprise and disappointment. That’s what workers at nearby businesses are saying about the Thai restaurant Secret of Siam. The business is now closed and is at the center of an investigation over tampered food being served there. This comes after 13 Action News previously reported on some of their customers on social media claiming the food was laced with THC.

“I love the place. Me, my family, and my crew always eat there. They’ve always been good," said Brock Howard. He is a fan of Secret of Siam, just a few doors down from his donut shop Yonutz! at the Centennial Gateway shopping center. He eats there once a week and agrees the food there is delicious, authentic and tasty.

“We’ve always been greeted. We’ve always had good customer service and the foods been amazing,” he said.

But now the restaurant is temporarily closed as police and health officials are investigating reports of tampered food at the restaurant. People on social claiming the food contained THC. Howard is surprised to hear this. His favorite dish there is the pad thai.

“When you’ve eaten that pad thai, you’ve never had any issues. No, not at all.”

Reporter Jeremy Chen checked in with workers at other nearby businesses in the plaza. While they declined to speak on camera, they say they’re surprised by the investigation— and had no issues eating there either.

Howard says at his donut shop, food safety is his number one priority.

“Just keeping a good product. Keeping it clean. Not just the food but the store clean, so I’m surprised they’re even going through this,” he said.

Whenever the restaurant opens up again, he won’t hesitate to return with his usual order.

“Hopefully they get it all situated and they get it cleared up and we can get back to eating pad thai,” he said.

For the last few days, there was a sign on the door that says “temporarily closed” but that sign has since been removed. Chen knocked on the door and tried opening it with it being during business hours, but it was still locked and no one answered.