Secret of Siam lawsuit filed by tainted curry victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lost wages and medical expenses. That’s what one victim is seeking by filing a lawsuit against Secret of Siam he says after getting sick eating there.

"I love the restaurant and now that love has turned to hate. I hate to say that word "hate", but they put me through a lot."

Gera Wade is not mincing words about his thoughts on Secret of Siam after eating there for years. He got sick after eating the restaurant's curry and had to go to Centennial Hills Hospital multiple times.

"My whole body was numb. Tingling all over. Dry mouth, dry throat,” he said.

Wade spoke with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and gave them a sample of curry which tested positive for THC. Now, he's seeking legal action.

"They put me through pain and agony for like a month. Out of work. Couldn't pay bills or anything and stuff like that,” he said.

We spoke with the current restaurant manager who apologized to customers when it reopened on Wednesday.

"I just want to say sorry that things happened,” Weera Buonnonna, said.

But it's not enough for wade as he's suing the restaurant, seeking money in lost wages and medical expenses. He says it's all about getting justice not just for himself but for other victims and holding the restaurant accountable, especially since no criminal charges are being filed.

"I want everybody to take responsibility. They smell their food and check it and stuff like that. You're giving these to people,” Wade said.

We did reach out to the attorney for the restaurant but didn’t hear back by our deadline.