Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine declares victory over Councilwoman Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issued a victory statement on Friday afternoon after the Nevada Independent declared him the projected winner in his race for re-election.

As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with 47% of votes counted so far and a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who has 46% of votes.

KTNV Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine declared victory over Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Saturday morning, statewide results showed Conine with a nearly 10,000-vote lead over Fiore, with almost 95% of precincts reporting.

Conine, who was first elected treasurer in 2018, also ran for a seat in the Nevada Assembly in District 34, where he lost the Democratic Party primary.

Councilwoman Fiore announced her intentions to run for Treasurer in March, after a brief campaign for Governor. In addition to her time on the City Council, Fiore has also been named Mayor Pro Tem in 2019 after Lois Tarkanian gave up the seat, launched an unsuccessful campaign for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District seat and represented District 4 in the Nevada Assembly from 2012 to 2016.

A complaint was submitted against Fiore in June 2020 after she was criticized for misusing municipal funding to create advertising that advocated for the election of President Donald Trump. She was also criticized for using her Assembly campaign account for a $2,000 trip to Oregon to act as a negotiator during a standoff between law enforcement and several men who barricaded themselves in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Read the full victory statement from Zach Conine below:

Over the last four years, I’ve made a point to work across the aisle to keep our State on solid financial ground, while also helping workers and families make it through the most challenging economic times in our history.



I am humbled that Nevadans have asked me to continue serving as their State Treasurer, I intend on making them proud over these next four years.



Our campaign was built upon a foundation of integrity and working incredibly hard to build the State that Nevadans deserve to live in.



Thanks to my wife Layke, Erik Jimenez, and our incredible campaign team, we are now in a position to continue delivering results for Nevada families.



I plan to keep being the most effective State Treasurer that Nevada has ever seen. Let’s get to work.

