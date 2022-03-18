Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announces surprise run for treasurer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After campaigning for governor, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has announced she is running for Nevada State treasurer.

Fiore made the surprise announcement over Twitter on Thursday.

The new treasury bid is a deviation from her original intentions to run as a Republican candidate for governor, which she announced in October 2021.

As recently as March 10, Fiore had solicited donations to a gubernatorial campaign via social media.

As your next Governor, I am ready to stop the Democrat agenda that has continually abandoned our communities. Will you show your support for a real Conservative leader in Nevada? Chip-in at https://t.co/UjPorzQI4P — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) March 10, 2022

Current treasurer Zach Conine's campaign responded to Fiore's announcement with a statement saying he would "continue doing what he has done throughout his first term: remain focused on responsibly managing the state's finances and advancing the serious work on issues that directly impact Nevadans, such as housing stability and economic growth."