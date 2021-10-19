Michele Fiore joins Nevada governor race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has joined the Nevada governor race.

Fiore made the announcement during a Tuesday morning news conference with her attorney.

The often outspoken Republican councilwoman released a video about her running to be the state's next governor, saying "We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting."

My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting. Join the fight: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) October 19, 2021

