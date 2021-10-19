Watch
Michele Fiore joins Nevada governor race

Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:07:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has joined the Nevada governor race.

Fiore made the announcement during a Tuesday morning news conference with her attorney.

The often outspoken Republican councilwoman released a video about her running to be the state's next governor, saying "We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting."

