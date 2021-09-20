Watch
Dean Heller announces run for Nevada governor

Posted at 8:27 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:09:33-04

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Dean Heller has announced his candidacy for governor in Nevada during a Monday event in Carson City.

Heller's office says he is promising to be a strong, conservative voice for Nevada’s working families.

Heller has served previously as Nevada secretary of state, assemblyman, United States congressman and a United States senator.

“Working people in Nevada are fed up with crime, overregulation, mask and vaccine mandates, open borders, critical race theory, and skyrocketing gas prices,” Heller said. “So am I. Our hardworking people are clamoring for strong, principled, conservative leadership and that’s what I will deliver for them.”

Heller was joined by his wife Lynne at Monday's campaign kickoff rally at the headquarters of the Carson City Republican Party before a crowd of cheering supporters, according to his office.

Heller told supporters that his working-class upbringing in northern Nevada and experience successfully running statewide races makes him the best choice to be elected governor of Nevada in 2022.

“I learned the importance of sweat equity and hard work from my dad at his auto shop right up the street from here – he instilled values in me that have never left me, and those values will guide me as your next governor,” Heller said. “I know how to take on left-wing special interests, and I’ve been to every corner of this great state and listened to the people who make it great. We will take Nevada back, and I will be a governor all working families will be proud of.”

Dean and Lynne Heller have been married for 37 years. They have two sons and two daughters, four grandchildren with a fifth grandchild on the way.

Current Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement through his campaign after Heller's announcement:

“Republicans have found themselves in a crowded primary they will have to fight through for the next nine months. In the meantime, Gov. Sisolak will be focused on Nevada’s recovery--getting more shots in arms, Nevadans back to work and businesses back open and thriving.”

