North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announces 2022 Nevada governor campaign

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday that he has launched his campaign to become the next Nevada governor.

Lee currently serves as the Republican mayor in North Las Vegas and says he will challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“I’m proud to kick off my campaign for Governor of Nevada because Nevadans deserve a leader who will put Nevada values first, not the liberal, radical agenda we see today from Steve Sisolak,” Lee said.

Lee announced back in April that he was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican, saying the Democratic Party was not the party that he grew up with and something he can no longer stand with.

“I recently took a stand by leaving the Democratic Party because it embraced socialism, adopted radical policies, and turned its back on Nevada’s middle class and working families. As I’ve talked to folks all across the state of Nevada, it is clear that the leadership our state so desperately needs is nonexistent. Sisolak has mismanaged the economy of Nevada from day one, resulting in massive and historic layoffs, small business closures, families in financial distress, lost opportunities, dashed dreams and a lower quality of life," Lee said.

I am an outsider, businessman, outdoorsman, and a lover of the great State of Nevada. I'm running for Governor of Nevada because I want to stop our state's tightening embrace of socialism and make Nevada the best state in the nation to work, raise a family, and visit.

