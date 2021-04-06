North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee switching parties to Republican

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican.

The NLV mayor appeared on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning saying the Democratic Party is not the party that he grew up with and something he can no longer stand with.

PREVIOUS: NLV mayor gives State of the City address in January

Lee also took to social media to confirm his decision and tweeted the Democratic Party is broken and it’s time to bring people together to get things done.