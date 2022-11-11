Making history: Meet North Las Vegas's first black woman elected mayor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In December, North Las Vegas City Hall will be led by a new and historic leader as mayor in Pamela Goynes-Brown who takes the city's helm as the first black woman to win the job.

"I am honored. I am nervous. I am scared," Goynes-Brown said. "All of these emotions are rolled into one."

Goynes-Brown has lived in North Las Vegas since 1964 and was an educator for 35 years before running for and winning a city council seat in 2011.

Moments after her opponent, Democratic State Senator Pat Spearman, conceded defeat, her husband Romero Brown expressed his glowing admiration for the now mayor-elect.

"I'm just so proud of my wife," he said. "I just don't know what to do. She is a jewel among jewels."

Now that she's expanding her reach beyond city councilwoman for Ward 2, Goynes-Brown has set her sights on what needs done city-wide.

She said public protection, affordable housing, improved education, and ensuring major development projects like the Apex Industrial Park and downtown revitalization were her priorities.

"T's are crossed, I's are dotted, so we're ready to move forward with those and I just want those completed under my leadership," she said.

Goynes-Brown said it was fitting that North Las Vegas, a majority minority city, finally had a woman of color at the helm.

She said it could serve as an example for little girls that would now grow up knowing someone who looked like them can make it to the top.

"I think it's very important, especially being a female, and a female of color, that you can do everything you set your mind to," Goynes-Brown said. "We have to work a little bit harder in my opinion at just about everything. Set your goals, set your mind to it, and know that you can achieve it."

Romero Brown said, as his wife takes a job with much larger responsibility, he would be there for her as back up.

"Whatever she needs, wherever she needs me to be, I will be right by her side," he said.

Goynes-Brown will vacate her Ward 2 seat when she takes the mayor job in December, and said she hadn't decided who would fill the role.

Spearman released a statement following her loss which read: "The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans."