Pat Spearman concedes to Pamela Goynes-Brown in North Las Vegas mayor race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman has conceded the race for North Las Vegas mayor to her opponent, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

"The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision," Spearman said. "I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans."

According to results released by Clark County, Pamela Goynes-Brown has received 65% of the votes counted so far while Spearman has only received 34 percent.

Goynes-Brown will replace Mayor John Lee, who decided against running for re-election after an unsuccessful run for governor on the Republican ticket.

Goynes-Brown, who represents Ward 2 in North Las Vegas, was the first Black woman elected to her position at the City Council in 2011.

Spearman will serve her third and final term in the Nevada State Senate until 2024, marking more than a decade in office after she was first elected in 2012. Spearman had been endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.