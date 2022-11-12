Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor over Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With tens of thousands of additional midterm election ballots added to the Clark County total on Friday afternoon, Stavros Anthony is on track to become the next lieutenant governor of Nevada.

Of the 95% of ballots counted statewide, nearly 50% were for Anthony, compared with 45.39% for incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS

KTNV Of the 95% of ballots counted statewide on Saturday morning, nearly 50% were for Stavros Anthony, compared with 45.39% for incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead.

Anthony, a Republican, will serve under Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Lombardo issued a victory statement Friday night after Steve Sisolak conceded the race for governor of Nevada.

Both Anthony and Lombardo had decades-long careers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Anthony is a 29-year veteran of LVMPD who is currently in his third term on the Las Vegas City Council, representing Ward 4.

Cano Burkhead was appointed by Sisolak in December of 2021. She spent the majority of her professional career as an educator. Born and raised in Las Vegas, she's a first-generation Latina American, and was the first Latina to hold the office of lieutenant governor in Nevada.

KTNV KTNV anchor Justin Hinton interviewed both candidates for lieutenant governor to give them the opportunity to explain who they are, what issues they plan to tackle, and why voters should choose them over their opponent.

Neither Anthony nor Cano Burkhead had issued a statement on Anthony's apparent victory on Saturday morning.

The concession from Sisolak came soon after an estimated 25,898 ballots were added to the ongoing count in Clark County. Election officials previously estimated they had at least 50,000 ballots still to count. That's in addition to thousands of provisional ballots and ballots that need to be cured.

Ballot counting in Clark County will continue on Saturday, as required by state law, registrar of voters Joe Gloria said.