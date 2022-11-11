Watch Now
The count continues: Clark County election officials share update on ongoing midterm election ballot process

Joe Gloria, Clark County registrar of voters
Joe Gloria, Clark County's registrar of voters, convenes a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 to update the public on the status of the county's 2022 midterm election tabulation process.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 14:30:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is inching closer to a final tally of 2022 midterm election votes on Friday.

As of Thursday, election workers had an estimated 50,000 ballots to verify and count. Meanwhile, mail-in ballots keep trickling in.

Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria convened a press conference to provide an update on the ongoing process. WATCH IT HERE:

With some — including former President Donald Trump — questioning why Nevada's counting takes so long, Gloria has been called on the defend the tabulation process. He's been firm in that defense, repeatedly clarifying that the deadlines are statutory, not his own.

Saturday will mark the end of mail-in ballot counting. Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for voters to cure any ballots with signature discrepancies. And 5,555 provisional ballots require a sign-off from the Secretary of State, which Gloria says is likely to come Wednesday.

13 INVESTIGATES: Curing confusion about fixing problem ballots

Gloria is expected to provide his latest update at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

