Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County responds to former President Donald Trump's claims of 'corrupt voting system'

Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee — in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:48:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County issued a statement on Thursday addressing former President Donald Trump's recent comments claiming the presence of corruption in Nevada's election system.

In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed Clark County, and Arizona, were running "corrupt voting systems."

Clark county officials responded by saying Trump's comments were "outrageous" and that the former president is "misinformed" on election processes.

"First, we could not speed up the process even if we wanted to," the statement read. "Nevada state law requires us to accept and process all mail ballots received before 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, if they are postmarked on or before Election Day."

RELATED: What is taking so long to count ballots in Nevada, Arizona?

Clark County will hold a press conference to provide an update about the ongoing election process on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Read the full statement from Clark County below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH