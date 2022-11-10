Watch live: Clark County vote count update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County election workers are still counting ballots in the 2022 midterm election that will decide the balance of power in Congress.

With the high-profile Senate contest between democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and republican Adam Laxalt, Nevada is under national scrutiny. At last update, the county expected to count ballots through the weekend.

Approximately 56,900 ballots were collected from drop boxes at Election Day voting sites, officials said. After election night, 14,718 ballots remained to be counted, and Clark County collected 12,700 additional mail-in ballots on Wednesday. There are 5,555 provisional ballots to verify and count, and thousands of ballots that need to be cured.

County officials responded to those questioning why Nevada's vote count takes so long.

Statewide, Nevada has counted 83% of its ballots, with 135,000 still left to count.