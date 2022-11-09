Clark County expected to count 2022 midterm election ballots through the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Nevada's most populous county, ballots from the 2022 midterm election will likely be counted through the weekend.

That means it could be several days before voters know the results of close races, like the gubernatorial and Senate contests.

Turnout was "good for a midterm," said Joe Gloria, Clark County's registrar of voters. He addressed reporters Wednesday to clarify how the county's tabulation process is expected to play out.

What numbers do we have so far?

Every vote cast in person on Election Day has been counted except for 5,555 provisional ballots that still need to be reviewed, Gloria said.

Clark County has approximately 56,900 mail ballots from drop boxes at Election Day polling places.

Clark County has 14,718 mail-in ballots not tabulated on Election Night. (Tuesday night, two police officers kept watch over those ballots at election headquarters, Gloria added.)

More than 12,700 additional mail-in ballots are headed to election headquarters on Wednesday.

The county has 5,555 provisional ballots to verify and count. "That number should not change," Gloria said.

In the meantime, election workers have 5,396 ballots still to cure.

Election workers expect the highest turnout in mail-in ballots, Gloria added.

How will the ballots be processed?

Hundreds of staff are working to process ballots as quickly as possible, and “every piece of equipment that we have available to process mail will be in use,” Gloria said.

Mail-in ballots will continue to be delivered through Saturday, as long as they are post-marked by Nov. 8.

While that's happening, the county still has to cure ballots where signatures didn't match those on file. Voters will have until the close of business on Monday to fix the matter, Gloria said.

They also have to count provisional ballots — those filled out by voters who registered on Election Day. Gloria said he hopes those counts will be complete by Wednesday.

Mail-in ballots and cured ballots will be counted daily through the statutory deadline, Goria said. Election workers will also validate and count provisional ballots every day.

"We have to make sure that those voters were eligible to be registered," Gloria explained. "Once that is confirmed, then we mark that as counted."

On Thursday, Gloria has to report to the Clark County Commission to complete the canvass of election results, which, by law, must be done by the 10th day after Election Day.

Gloria says he will hold daily press conferences to update the public on the status of the county's vote count.

