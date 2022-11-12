Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.

"While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning," Sisolak stated Friday evening.

Sisolak said he reached out to Sheriff Joe Lombardo: "That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success."

The statement comes after nearly 26,000 additional ballots were counted in Democrat-leaning Clark County.

As it stood on Friday evening, Sisolak had nearly 47% of the votes counted statewide. Lombardo had 49.24% of the votes statewide, and 45.83% in Clark County. Of the votes counted in Clark County, Sisolak had 50.68%.

Serving you as governor for the last four years has been the honor of my lifetime.



Thank you to everyone who believed in us and put your all out there.



It's important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward.

Sisolak, 68, was chairman of the Clark County Commission before becoming Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades. He was criticized by some Republicans for closing businesses, schools and casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic, but easily won his party nomination for a second term.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lombardo. Key issues in the race included crime and safety; criminal justice and immigration policies; abortion; the economy, inflation, gasoline prices and housing costs; education; and health care and a state-managed public health insurance option.

Lombardo started as a police officer in Las Vegas in 1988 and served two terms as Clark County sheriff, the head of the largest police agency in Nevada. He had yet to issue a statement following Sisolak's concession.

“It has been the honor of my life to be your governor and I want to thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve," Sisolak stated.

Sisolak's full statement can be read below:

"While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.

“We’ve been through a lot these last four years, from a once-in-a-century pandemic to the stresses and strains of global inflation. I know it has been a challenge for many of you and I couldn’t be prouder of how this state has worked to get us to a better day. I also am proud that we made the tough decisions during COVID that helped save an estimated 30,000 Nevada lives even if those decisions sometimes had tough political ramifications.

“Over the remainder of my term I will continue working hard on behalf of Nevada. You deserve no less. And upon leaving office, I will work in every way I can to make Nevada stronger.

“While it seems I will come up short at the polls, I am excited that Senator Cortez Masto is on a path to win. We need her strong voice on behalf of our state in Washington.

“I want to thank my family, including my two daughters, Ashley and Carley, the love of my life and best friend, Kathy, and my mother, who at 96 has been my biggest supporter since day one. And to my campaign staff, everyone who knocked doors, sent texts, and donated, thank you for fighting for me. For this single dad and son of a blue collar factory worker, the opportunities this state has given me are more than I could have ever asked for.

“It has been the honor of my life to be your governor and I want to thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve.”

Editor's note — The Associated Press contributed to this report.