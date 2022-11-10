Watch Now
Ballot Question 1 passes, adds equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution

Associated Press
Nevada voters on Tuesday will decide to adopt or reject what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 15:52:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ballot Question 1 officially passed on Thursday morning, adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution.

With 83% of precincts reporting, 57% of the votes counted so far were in favor of the measure while 42% were against it, according to results released by the Secretary of State's website.

Question 1 will add a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”

This amendment is considered to be the most comprehensive and inclusive Equal Rights Amendment in the country.

