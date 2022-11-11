Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.

In U.S. House District 1, Representative Dina Titus is running against Mark Robertson, a retired army colonel who is vying to be the first Republican to win the seat since 1998. As of Friday morning, results from the Secretary of State show that Titus has more than 50% of the votes counted so far, while Robertson has 47%.

In a news release, Congresswoman Dina Titus issued the following statement:

Voters sent a message loud and clear: They want someone in their corner who never backs down from a fight. We always knew this would be a tough race and I am so grateful to all who volunteered, contributed, and dedicated their time to this race. I am humbled to have your support, and I promise to continue delivering for all Southern Nevadans.



Tomorrow, the fight continues to lower costs for families, to expand access to affordable health care, to protect a woman’s right to choose, to ensure our seniors can age with dignity and security, to protect our planet, and to protect our democracy.



With a full heart, I say thank you.



Congresswoman Susie Lee has faced tough competition from Republican challenger April Becker in the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Lee currently has a two-point lead over Becker, according to results released by the Secretary of State. Becker also lost by three points in her effort to unseat Nevada state Senator Nicole Cannizzaro in District 6 in 2020.

Rep. Susie Lee issued the following statement:

Voters across Nevada’s Third Congressional District chose unity and respect over division and extremism. They want—and deserve—a leader who will put their interests first, tackle our toughest issues, and deliver.



When I go back to Washington, I will continue to work to lower costs for our families and ensure that our economy continues to grow while defending our most fundamental freedoms, especially a woman’s right to choose. I will keep reaching across the aisle to get real results on the issues that matter most to our community.



I am eager to continue to serve every single one of my constituents, and I will always put people over partisanship.

Congressman Steven Horsford also issued a statement, following his race against Republican challenger Sam Peters for in U.S. House District 4.

Peters, a war veteran who lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020, has allied himself closely to former President Donald Trump, who claimed that Clark County has a "corrupt voting system" on Thursday. Clark County later responded to Trump's comments, calling him "misinformed" about Nevada's election processes.

As of Friday morning, Horsford has 51% of the votes counted so far while Peters has 49%, according to results released by the Secretary of State.

Congressman Steven Horsford issued the following statement:

Nevada's Fourth District proves it once again: the winning path for Democrats is to build a working class, multi-racial, multi-generational coalition. That is who our party fights for. That is who we stand for.



As I embark on another term serving the people of this great district in the US House of Representatives, I remain committed to protecting fundamental rights for women, preserving Social Security and Medicare, and building an economic agenda that creates opportunities for everyone, leaving no one behind.



We stand for the rights of ALL. For equal opportunity for ALL. For safety for ALL. And together, we will fight to protect and defend our precious American democracy.



I want to thank all those who supported our campaign, who volunteered and who worked to get out the vote in what has become one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime. I’m thankful for campaign team and all those who helped us achieve this win together.

While each of the three candidates has maintained a lead over their Republican challengers, none of the races have been officially called yet. As of Thursday, election workers had an estimated 50,000 ballots to verify and count, while mail-in ballots continue to trickle in.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS