2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with candidates for US House District 4, Steven Horsford and Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The balance of power in Congress could change after the 2022 Midterm Election.

One race to watch closely is Nevada's House District 4. The district is still relatively new, created as a result of the 2010 Census. Voters elected their first representative in 2012 — Democrat Steven Horsford, who is the incumbent. District 4 covers most of northern Clark County and has seen a lot of growth in recent years.

KTNV anchor Justin Hinton sat down with the major party candidates, Horsford and Republican challenger Sam Peters, to discuss the issues they want to tackle if they're elected.

Each interview is broken up by question or topic, so voters can easily find the candidate's response on the issues that matter most to them. Here are their pitches to voters:

Steven Horsford (D, incumbent)

Question: Who are you, and why are you running?

Question: Throughout your time in office so far, what are you most proud of?

Question: What do you hope to accomplish if you're re-elected?

Issue: Economy and inflation

Issue: Rapid growth in Southern Nevada

Issue: Abortion rights

Issue: Election integrity and the 2020 Election

Issue: Crime and public safety

Question: What's your final pitch to voters?

Sam Peters (R, challenger)

Question: Who are you, and why did you decide to run for office?

Question: If you're elected, what would be your top priority?

Issue: Rapid growth in Southern Nevada

Issue: Immigration

Issue: Crime and public safety

Issue: Abortion rights

Issue: Election Integrity and the 2020 Election

Question: What's your final pitch to voters?

What about the other candidates? We're collecting interviews with major party candidates for statewide races in Nevada at ktnv.com/2022candidates.