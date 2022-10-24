2022 Election: Q&A with Nevada's candidates for Senate, House, governor, and statewide offices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This midterm election, everyone's talking about Nevada. But what are Nevada's candidates talking about?

KTNV anchor Justin Hinton spoke with candidates for statewide offices up and down the ballot to learn their platforms and why they say they're the best choice for the Silver State's voters. Hear what they have to say, in their own words.

Lieutenant Governor's race: Lisa Cano Burkhead (D) and Stavros Anthony (R)

KTNV KTNV anchor Justin Hinton interviewed both candidates for lieutenant governor to give them the opportunity to explain who they are, what issues they plan to tackle, and why voters should choose them over their opponent.

Justin Hinton asks incumbent lieutenant governor Lisa Cano Burkhead why voters should keep her in office. Cano Burkhead, who spent most of her professional life as an educator in the Silver State, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in December of 2021.

Her challenger, former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer and current Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, tells Hinton why he thinks voters should put him in the lieutenant governor's office instead.

Hear from both candidates here: Q&A with Lisa Cano Burkhead and Stavros Anthony

This page will be updated with new interviews as KTNV airs new conversations with candidates in each race. You can watch them live every weekday at 7:30 p.m. on KTNV ABC 13.