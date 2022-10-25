2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with Nevada's candidates for US House District 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2022 Midterm Election just a few weeks away, candidates are making their final pitch to voters.

For those who might still want a little more information, KTNV anchor Justin Hinton sat down with the major party candidates for Nevada's statewide offices to talk about who they are, what issues they plan to tackle, and why voters should choose them over their opponent.

Dina Titus, the Democratic incumbent representing U.S. House District 1, is seeking her seventh Congressional term. She previously taught political science at UNLV while serving in the Nevada Assembly, where she was also Minority Leader.

Mark Robertson, her Republican challenger, is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a small business owner. This is his first time running for public office.

Each interview is broken up by question or topic, so voters can easily find the candidate's response on specific issues. Here are their pitches to voters:

What about the other candidates? We're collecting interviews with candidates for statewide races in Nevada at ktnv.com/2022candidates.