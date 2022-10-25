2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with Nevada's candidates for US House District 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2022 Midterm Election just a few weeks away, candidates are making their final pitch to voters.
For those who might still want a little more information, KTNV anchor Justin Hinton sat down with the major party candidates for Nevada's statewide offices to talk about who they are, what issues they plan to tackle, and why voters should choose them over their opponent.
Dina Titus, the Democratic incumbent representing U.S. House District 1, is seeking her seventh Congressional term. She previously taught political science at UNLV while serving in the Nevada Assembly, where she was also Minority Leader.
Mark Robertson, her Republican challenger, is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a small business owner. This is his first time running for public office.
Each interview is broken up by question or topic, so voters can easily find the candidate's response on specific issues. Here are their pitches to voters:
Dina Titus (D, Incumbent)
Question: What would be your introduction to new voters?
Issue: Economy and inflation
Issue: Water Conservation
Issue: Abortion rights
Issue: Crime and Law Enforcement
Issue: Homelessness
Dina Titus responds to Mark Robertson on an ad from her campaign:
Issue: Election integrity and the 2020 Election
Question: What's an issue you're passionate about?
Question: What are you most proud of?
Question: What's your final pitch to voters?
Mark Robertson (R, challenger)
Issue: Economy and Inflation
Mark Robertson responds to a recent ad from Dina Titus' campaign:
Issue: Campaign finance and advertising
Issue: Election integrity and the 2020 Election
Issue: Abortion rights
Issue: Homelessness
Issue: Crime
Issue: Education and school choice
Issue: Water conservation and drought
Question: What's your final pitch to voters?
What about the other candidates? We're collecting interviews with candidates for statewide races in Nevada at ktnv.com/2022candidates.