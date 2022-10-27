2022 Midterm Election: Q&A Nevada's candidates for attorney general, Aaron D. Ford and Sigal Chattah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2022 Midterm Election approaching, Nevada voters may want more information about the candidates appearing on their ballots.

KTNV anchor Justin Hinton interviewed the major party candidates for statewide offices to learn who they are, what issues they want to tackle, and why they say voters should elect them.

The attorney general race features incumbent Democrat Aaron D. Ford and Republican challenger Sigal Chattah.

Each interview is broken up by question or topic, so voters can easily find the candidate's response on the issues that matter most to them. Here are their pitches to voters:

Aaron D. Ford (D, incumbent)

Question: Who are you, and what have you accomplished so far as attorney general?

Aaron Ford: Who are you, and what are you proud of so far?

Issue: Criminal justice reform

Aaron Ford: Criminal justice reform

Issue: Violent crime

Aaron Ford: Violent crime

Issue: Police body cameras, public records, and transparency

Aaron Ford: Police body cameras, public records and transparency

Question: What is your position on the death penalty?

Aaron Ford: What is your take on the death penalty?

Issue: Election integrity and the 2020 Election

Aaron Ford: Election integrity and the 2020 Election

Issue: Abortion rights

Aaron Ford: Abortion rights

Issue: Opioid crisis

Aaron Ford: Opioid crisis

Question: Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

Aaron Ford: Why should voters choose you?

Sigal Chattah (R, challenger)

Question: Who are you, and why are you running for office?

Sigal Chattah: Who are you?

Sigal Chattah: Why are you running?

Question: What would you bring to the role of attorney general?

Sigal Chattah: What would you bring to the role of attorney general?





Issue: Criminal justice reform

Sigal Chattah: Criminal justice reform

Issue: Violent crime

Sigal Chattah: Violent crime

Issue: Police body cameras, public records and transparency

Sigal Chattah: Police body cameras, public records and transparency

Question: What is your position on the death penalty?

Sigal Chattah: What is your take on the death penalty?

Issue: Election integrity and the 2020 Election

Sigal Chattah: Election integrity and the 2020 Election

Issue: Abortion rights

Sigal Chattah: Abortion rights

Issue: Opioid crisis

Sigal Chattah: Opioid crisis and intervention

Question: What's your final pitch to voters?

Sigal Chattah: Final pitch to voters

What about the other candidates? We're collecting interviews with major party candidates for statewide races in Nevada at ktnv.com/2022candidates.