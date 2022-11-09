Preliminary results show Democrats with narrow leads over Republicans in Nevada House races

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Democratic incumbents are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in Nevada as results continue to show very tight races on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the three seats include swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through the suburbs into rural areas that have been highly competitive for a decade.

In the race for U.S. House District 1, Democratic incumbent Rep. Dina Titus is under pressure for the first time in the former stronghold for Nevada Democrats. She goes up against Mark Robertson, a retired army colonel, who is trying to become the first Republican to win the 1st District seat since 1998.

Results displayed by the Secretary of State's website show Titus with 50% of the votes counted so far, with Robertson close behind at 47% of votes.

Second-term Rep. Susie Lee faces Republican challenger April Becker in the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat, which touches Arizona.

Becker, a Las Vegas attorney who narrowly lost her bid to unseat the state Senate leader by 3 points two years ago, is trying to knock off Lee, who made her staunch support for abortion rights a central point of her reelection campaign.

Like other Democrats, Lee has emphasized abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade. Becker opposes abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother and has the support of groups that oppose abortion rights. But she's emphasized on the campaign trail that abortion is legal in Nevada through 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure, meaning any federal limits on abortion would be unconstitutional.

Results released by the Secretary of State's website show a tight race. As of Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Lee has a narrow lead with 50.39% of the votes counted so far, while Becker has 49.61% of the votes counted so far.

Democratic Incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford is seeking a fourth term in U.S. House District 4 while facing off against Republican challenger Samuel Peters.

Peters, a war veteran who lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020, is trying to unseat Horsford, who won reelection by 4.9 percentage points in 2020 in the 4th District, which stretches to Utah.

Peters is also the congressional candidate who has aligned himself most closely with Trump in his race against Horsford, though Trump has not officially endorsed him. He urged Republicans in Congress to contest Biden’s win in 2020 and said he wouldn’t have certified it without obtaining more information.

Results released by the Secretary of State's website show Rep. Horsford with 51% of the votes counted so far and Peters with 48%, as of Wednesday afternoon.

