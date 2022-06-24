Watch Now
FULL COVERAGE: Supreme Court rules on Abortion, overturns Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court Abortion
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 17:05:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions on Friday morning.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The decision to overturn Roe was telegraphed in a leaked draft opinion. At the time of the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the draft opinion was not necessarily the court’s final ruling.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.

13 states have so-called “trigger laws,” which ban abortions following the overturning of Roe.

In Nevada, the right to an abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy has been codified by state law.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito voted in favor of overturning Roe. However, Chief Justice John Robert said he would have stopped short of overturning Roe, but would have ruled in favor of the Mississippi law.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

13 Action News is following developments related to the ruling. Our complete reporting follows:

