LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions on Friday morning.
The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The decision to overturn Roe was telegraphed in a leaked draft opinion. At the time of the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the draft opinion was not necessarily the court’s final ruling.
With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.
13 states have so-called “trigger laws,” which ban abortions following the overturning of Roe.
In Nevada, the right to an abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy has been codified by state law.
Conservative Justice Samuel Alito voted in favor of overturning Roe. However, Chief Justice John Robert said he would have stopped short of overturning Roe, but would have ruled in favor of the Mississippi law.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.
