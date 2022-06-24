Roe v. Wade overturned: Supreme Court paves way for states to ban abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding abortions.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which ban abortions following the overturning of Roe.

The decision to overturn Roe was telegraphed in a leaked draft opinion.

At the time of the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the draft opinion was not necessarily the court’s final ruling.

Roe had been on the books since 1973.