Ballot Question 2 passes, increases Nevada's minimum wage to $12 per hour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A ballot measure allowing Nevada's minimum wage to increase to $12 per hour has officially passed on Friday morning.

Results released by the Secretary of State show 54.5% of votes counted so far were in favor of the measure, while 45.5% were against it with 90% of precincts reporting.

The measure, known as Question 2, will amend Nevada's minimum wage laws, allowing the minimum wage to increase and stop the existing annual adjustments determined by inflation. All workers will now receive $12 per hour, regardless of health benefits, starting in July 2024.

The previously existing conditions allowed $11 per hour for employees with health benefits and $12 per hour for employees without.



