Minimum wage in Nevada increases, but Nevadans say it's not high enough

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the next two years, the minimum wage in Nevada is set to increase by $0.75 cents until it reaches $11/hour.

Effective July 1, 2022, the minimum wage across the state is $9.50/hr.

Nevada has a two-tier minimum wage system based on qualifying health benefits. For those who don't receive health benefits at their jobs, their starting wage will be $10.50/hr.

Server at Makers and Finders Restaurant, Hope Ratter, says though it's good that it will increase, it's still not enough for her to pay bills.

"If it wasn’t the tip industry I’d be more of a struggle than it is now," said Ratter.

CEO of Makers and Finders, Josh Molani, says paying his employees higher wasn't an option in order to keep his business open.

“Within the last year, we see how much the labor market has shifted," said Molani, "It’s been incredibly difficult to retain staff, especially in our industry.”

These days you can drive all around town and find 'Help Wanted' signs with starting pay much higher than the current minimum wage.

Steven Budin, a financial analyst, says the increase will help those on the low-end wage scale.

For more information on the minimum wage increase in the state of Nevada, click here.