Attorney General Aaron Ford issues victory statement in 2022 re-election campaign against Sigal Chattah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford responded Thursday after the Nevada Independent declared him the victor over Republican Sigal Chattah in the attorney general race.

Preliminary results of the vote count showed Ford with 49.99% of the votes. Chattah garnered 44.7% of the vote, with 83% of precincts reporting statewide.

“Our electoral win today is a win for justice and for the entire Nevada Family," Ford stated. "We’re building a stronger, more inclusive future for Nevada together — and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this work.”

Ford took office in 2019 and was a state senator before that. As attorney general, he secured funding for the state in a settlement over the influence of opioids in Nevada. Chattah is known for her role during the COVID-19 pandemic, filing several lawsuits against Gov. Steve Sisolak over COVID-19 lockdowns.

“As Nevada’s Attorney General, I have been clear: Our job is justice. Justice takes many forms across a diversity of topics, but it always means standing strong for the Nevada Family," Ford stated.

The results of the 2022 midterm election in Nevada are not official, though the margins are widening in some statewide races as more precincts report. Two days after Election Day, tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted in Clark County, the most populous in the state. Nevada law requires election officials to tally mail-in ballots through Saturday, as long as they're post-marked by Nov. 8.

Chattah posted a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday thanking her supporters.

"BIG thank you to everyone who supported this campaign," she wrote. "Almost 400,000 people voted for me. Now that's amazing. I went from speaking to jury boxes to speaking to crowds of thens of thousands. What a ride! What an honor! Thank You Nevada! The best is yet to come."

