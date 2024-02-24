Las Vegas Valley Traffic Survival Guide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over two million people call the Las Vegas valley home and that means a lot of vehicles on the road, which also leads to more roadway issues and traffic concerns.

Channel 13 wants to highlight issues you care about and help you, our viewers, find solutions to your traffic troubles.

Road concerns lead Las Vegas City Council to approve funding for speed bumps

After many complaints by people in a Las Vegas neighborhood, the Las Vegas City Council approved $45,000 to install speed bumps along Bedford Drive and remind drivers to slow down. Anchor Abel Garcia looks at how locals were able to have their voices heard while finding a solution to the problem.

Study: Nevada ranks eighth among states most likely to ignore traffic signs

A new study by a Florida law firm claims Nevada is ranked eighth among states with drivers that are more likely to ignore traffic signs. Channel 13's Jhovani Carrillo looks at the data and how High Intensity Activated Crosswalks could help make pedestrians feel safer crossing the street.

Pothole problem impacting drivers in Clark County

Some roads across the valley are in rough shape and have several pot holes. Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham shows us how Clark County Public Works crews are working on fixing problem spots and how you can report areas that need repairs.

Could limiting yellow yield arrows make Las Vegas intersections safer?

Should you stay or should you go? A split second to stop or go when you see a yellow yield arrow is dangerous for a lot of drivers. Anchor Abel Garcia explains how Clark County officials are testing limits to yellow yield arrows at busy intersections.

Seeing Red: Why do stoplights take so long in Las Vegas?

Many valley drivers have certain intersections they avoid because of how long they have to wait for the light to turn green. Anchor Kelsey McFarland asked transportation officials how they determine which lights are longer and what they're doing to keep fewer people waiting behind the wheel.

Do you have other traffic and roadway questions or concerns that we haven't answered? Email your questions to desk@ktnv.com.