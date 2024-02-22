Pothole problem impacting drivers in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pothole problem is impacting drivers in Clark County.

County crews were out on S. Jones Boulevard today between Russell Road to Sunset Road patching potholes. The road has several potholes and is torn up.

"For the past couple of years it's been an absolute nightmare, it's like potholes every two seconds," said Jordy Perry who works in the insurance industry.

Perry works near S. Jones Boulevard. he says his company has received several auto claims specifically about Jones.

"Everything from collision to blown out tires on Jones, debris from local construction sites getting on to the roads and just not the best maintenance on the roadways either," said Perry.



Perry says when he's driving, he avoids Jones altogether, even though it adds an extra 10-15 minutes to his daily commute.

The county's road maintenance division says they have heard the complaints too, so crews were out patching up potholes on S. Jones Boulevard.

"There's maybe about a dozen complaints that we've received in the matter of two or three days," said Clark County Public Works Road Maintenance Division Manager Clint Spencer.

Spencer says the recent heavy rains made Jones even worse and causing more complaints.



The county manages both a website and an application for drivers to report pothole or other asphalt locations needing repairs. It's called Fixit Clark County.

Potholes is the top complaint category.

Spencer says the county knows potholes are not just on S. Jones Boulevard.

"Our crews are out at least four to five days a week. We're running at least one to two patch trucks on average," said Spencer.

Drivers say they don't just want crews to patch potholes, they want repaving.

"Putting a band-aid over it is not going to fix the issue," said George Rodriguez who works at a Porsche Dealership near S. Jones Boulevard.

I asked Spencer if there are any repaving plans with S. Jones Boulevard.

"Not that I'm right now aware of," said Spencer.