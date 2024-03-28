Carpooling lanes serve as an efficient way for locals to travel Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With over 2 million people living in Las Vegas, longer commute times during rush hours are expected. As part of Channel 13's Traffic Survival Guide, we investigated how carpooling is being done in the valley.

Delores Jones, a Las Vegas local who works on the Strip, started carpooling about six years ago to save gas and money.

"When it comes to Friday, I puts $80 worth of gas in the car, and next Friday, she puts $80 worth of gas in the car, or vice versa," she explained.

Delores first met Erica Jones while they were both working.

In the morning, both take advantage of HOV lanes on the roads. They say it's been rewarding.

“We can pay bills, extra bills, have extra money to do things with the kids," Erica said. "So, it actually is a big help."

The RTC also rewards carpooling through the "Club Ride" app. By logging drives, users can be eligible to receive gift cards and rewards.

Nevada State Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said carpool HOV lanes in the valley are for the driver's advantage.

"They are only going to be used from like 6 in the morning till like 6 to 8 in the morning, and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. So, those two designated times are for HOV lanes persons to use those lanes."

HOV lanes are to be used exclusively for vehicles with two or more occupants and motorcycles.

"If you do get caught, it is going to be a $250 fine plus assessments," Haggstrom said.

Justin Hopkins with the Nevada Department of Transportation said NDOT will be starting an environmental study that will include evaluating HOV lanes.

The aim is to evaluate the social, economic, and environmental impacts associated with the potential elimination of HOV lanes in Nevada," he said.

As of right now, HOV lanes will not be going anywhere. For Delores and Erica, carpooling is the reason they found love. Erica advises, "Try carpooling. You might find your soulmate," Erica said.

"I don't regret it, but sometimes, you get on my nerves," Delores added.

"You get on mine too," Erica jokingly responded.