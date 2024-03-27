Gas prices going up in Las Vegas Valley: Here's why

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring is here and summer is around the corner, and that means gas prices are going up in the Las Vegas Valley.

Many stations in the Las Vegas area are now selling a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for well over the $4 mark.

Prices have gone up in recent weeks, as evidenced by research by the AAA motor club, which shows gas prices in Clark County have climbed significantly.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Clark County is now about $4.40, up around 40 cents in just the past month .

"Gas prices are seasonal," says John Treanor, a spokesman for AAA of Northern California, Nevada and Utah. "People are driving more. Across the country, demand for gas goes up when the weather gets nicer and people get out of their houses more."

For a number of reasons, gas prices do fluctuate, but higher prices often get consumers thinking more about fuel efficiency in their vehicles.

Obviously, with an electric vehicle, only a battery recharge is needed every so often, but hybrid vehicles have been popular lately, too.

"Hybrids are popular," says Attia Mansour, general manager at Jim Marsh Kia. "For gas, these vehicles will give you over 50 miles per gallon."

At Jim Marsh Kia, Mansour says some hybrid models can be had brand new for under $30,000.

Toyota's line of hybrid vehicles have long been popular and Robby Findlay, of the Findlay Automotive Group, says they are in particularly high demand now.

"I think it's because they're kind of that medium between a traditional internal combustion engine and a fully electric vehicle," Findlay says.

On average, EVs can cost quite a bit more than a traditional vehicle, and consumers sometimes complain about the availability of chargers and charging stations, which can scare some buyers off.

"The biggest complaint people have is the uncertainty of chargers," Findlay says. "If you're taking a long trip, your battery life is always a factor on your trip."

That's led, he said, to the growing popularity of the hybrid.

And don't expect gas prices to go down anytime soon. Memorial Day Weekend, just a couple of months away, is generally seen as the kickoff to the summer driving season.

What that means — gas prices in the Las Vegas area will likely stay above $4 per gallon — for a while.