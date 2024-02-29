Motorcycle deaths spike in the valley, LVMPD says reckless driving & speeding is behind it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are on the rise across the valley. Channel 13 is taking a closer look into this issue impacting our roadways.

According to data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, motorcycle deaths are up 200% in January 2024 compared to 2023. There were six motorcycle deaths in Clark County compared to only two last year.

I searched through law enforcement traffic data in our area. In LVMPD's jurisdiction, there have been 11 motorcycle deaths and two motorcycle deaths in Henderson Police's jurisdiction since the start of this year.

Several drivers tell Channel 13 those statistics are unacceptable.

"I think it's a shame. I think that we need to improve," said Ron Henry, who has been riding motorcycles for 37 years.

Henry said three years ago, he almost died after a woman changed lanes on I-15 without looking and struck him.

"She about took the front of my bike off. I grabbed all of my brakes and went down at 60, 65 miles per hour, and I thought honestly that was it," Henry said. "I thought I was going to die and she was on her phone."

Distracted driving is an issue motorcyclists like Henry say haunts them. However, LVMPD says the rise in deadly motorcycle crashes has everything to do with reckless motorcycle driving.

"Motorcycle riders, please slow down. Pay attention. Obey the rules of the road. Save a life, even if it's not yours," said LVMPD Traffic Bureau Captain Jeff Coday.

"Stop being reckless. Stop doing 80 in a 50," said Vegas Thunder Cycle Owner Ivan Ishihara. "Your reaction time exponentially lessens. To see a family is without their figurehead because of an accident is just sad."

Robert Rangel has lived in Las Vegas for 18 years. He told me it's tough avoiding motorcyclists on the road.

"You can be on the highway. You can be chilling. They'll be cutting lanes, splitting them, and you won't hear them till their right next to you," Rangel said.

Along with motorcycle deaths, pedestrian deaths are also up this year compared to 2023. For more information on what's impacting our roadways, make sure to watch Channel 13 for the Traffic Survival Guide.