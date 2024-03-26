Street racing concerns in northwest Las Vegas Valley and how to report them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chances are you may have been awakened in the middle of the night by street racing before. But, people living in one northwest valley neighborhood tell us they've had enough.

We went to the northwest to talk with residents today. They tell us cars are speeding down their street near Durango and the 215 is constant—and they don't know where to turn. So we got them some answers.

As we took a look around this this northwest valley neighborhood we assumed its a pretty calm place.

But tire marks in the roads and concerns of some residents paint a different picture.

One couple told Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller the racing and dangerous driving keeps them awake at night.

Laura Schwed and Michael Sirico reached out to our station to share their story. Several times a week they say they hear the cars racing near their neighborhood in the middle of the night.

SCHWED: They are tearing up and down Echelon Drive, it has a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, these guys are doing 50, 60 miles per hour that would be my guess,

Its a straight shot down Echelon. We drove all the way down the street and saw tire marks in intersections along the way.

Robbie Hartley is a concerned father who lives nearby. "You see kids over there, that is a concern. You can tell by the engine noise you here it go from there to there in nothing flat," he tells us.

Schwed reported the street racing to metro.. But he says he got no response.

We reached out to Metro who told us that, at the moment the racing or dangerous driving is happening—that's when you need dial 3-1-1 to report it, not to wait until the next day.

You should also contact Metro's traffic bureau to report the issue, and if its happening in the same intersections over and over to report it to the racing apprehension and intervention detail.

Besides more police, Laura Schwed has some ideas on how to stop it.

"If you could put a couple speed bumps in here, it would take care of business."

Joe Moeller also reached out to the City of Las Vegas. They have an actual contact for you with the city's transportation engineers. There, you can submit concerns to city officials online.

Sirico's main concern is if something doesn't happen to end the problem soon, that someone will be struck by one of these vehicles.

Information from the City of Las Vegas:

For general transportation inquiries residents may contact us at 702.229.6331 or transportation@lasvegasnevada.Gov

You can also report concerns or make requests through this City of Las Vegas online form.

Or visit the City of Las Vegas Report A Problem page.

LVMPD Sources:

Citizens are encouraged to report street racing to 311 if it is occurring at the moment. They can also head to the Traffic Bureau page.

In addition, the department says citizens can send an email to their racing apprehension and intervention detail (RAID) if the racing is occurring at the same intersections at Raid@lvmpd.Com